Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Jay Olson maintained a Buy rating on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ) yesterday and set a price target of $36.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Olson ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -6.5% and a 37.4% success rate. Olson covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

Frequency Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $35.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $28.78 and a one-year low of $11.17. Currently, Frequency Therapeutics has an average volume of 225.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FREQ in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the development of small molecule drugs that activate progenitor cells within the body to restore healthy tissue. The company was founded by Robert S. Langer, Jr., David L. Lucchino, Christopher Loose and Will J. McLean in November 13, 2014 and is headquartered in Woburn, MA.