Freightcar America (RAIL) Receives a Hold from Cowen & Co.

Cowen & Co. analyst Matt Elkott maintained a Hold rating on Freightcar America (RAIL) on May 7 and set a price target of $6.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 58.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Trinity Industries, and Greenbrier.

Freightcar America has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $5.25.

The company has a one-year high of $8.63 and a one-year low of $0.90. Currently, Freightcar America has an average volume of 2.67M.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures railcars and railcar components. It designs and manufactures a broad variety of railcar types for transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America, including open top hoppers, covered hoppers, and gondolas along with intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.