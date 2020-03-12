Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

B.Riley FBR analyst Lucas Pipes maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) on March 10 and set a price target of $16.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.12, close to its 52-week low of $7.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -14.4% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.61.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $7.95. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has an average volume of 26.22M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCX in relation to earlier this year.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.