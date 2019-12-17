Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.4% and a 43.5% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, Novagold Resources New, and CONSOL Coal Resources.

Freeport-McMoRan has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.46, a 10.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 9, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

Based on Freeport-McMoRan’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.21 billion and GAAP net loss of $211 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.05 billion and had a net profit of $556 million.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.