Freeport-McMoRan (FCX) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is currently ranked with no stars on a 0-5 star ranking scale, with an average return of -4.2% and a 44.7% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Hallador Energy Company, CONSOL Coal Resources, and Peabody Energy Comm.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freeport-McMoRan is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $14.68.

The company has a one-year high of $14.68 and a one-year low of $8.43. Currently, Freeport-McMoRan has an average volume of 21.41M.

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc. engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.