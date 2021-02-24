Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report issued on February 22, Luke Davis from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF), with a price target of C$9.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.50, equals to its 52-week high of $5.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 60.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, PrairieSky Royalty, and Whitecap Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $6.19 average price target, representing a 13.4% upside. In a report issued on February 19, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $5.50 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 12.98K.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.