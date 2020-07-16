Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Got Some Good News

In a report released yesterday, Jeremy Mccrea from Raymond James upgraded Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) to Buy, with a price target of C$5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -19.2% and a 26.4% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $3.72 average price target, representing a 36.7% upside. In a report issued on July 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$6.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.30 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 10.01K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FRHLF in relation to earlier this year.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.