Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Gets a Hold Rating from National Bank

National Bank analyst Travis Wood maintained a Hold rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) today and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 27.1% and a 75.0% success rate. Wood covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Crescent Point Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Freehold Royalties with a $4.75 average price target, implying a 21.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 8,231.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.