Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Luke Davis maintained a Buy rating on Freehold Royalties (FRHLF) yesterday and set a price target of C$8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $4.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Davis is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.5% and a 56.8% success rate. Davis covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and PrairieSky Royalty.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freehold Royalties is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $5.50, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, National Bank also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$7.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.24 and a one-year low of $1.64. Currently, Freehold Royalties has an average volume of 9,889.

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing of oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.