Freddie Mac (FMCC) Gets a Sell Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report released yesterday, Randy Binner from B.Riley FBR maintained a Sell rating on Freddie Mac (FMCC), with a price target of $1.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.63, close to its 52-week low of $1.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Binner is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 56.6% success rate. Binner covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Federal National Mortgage Association, American Equity Investment Life, and National General Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Freddie Mac is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $1.00.

The company has a one-year high of $4.04 and a one-year low of $1.21. Currently, Freddie Mac has an average volume of 2.86M.

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp. provides liquidity, stability and affordability to the U.S. housing market primarily by purchasing residential mortgages loans originated by lenders and investing in mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. It operates through the following three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Multifamily and Capital Markets. The Single-Family Guarantee segment engages in purchase, securitization and guarantee of single family loans and management of single family mortgage credit risk. The Multifamily segment engages in purchase, sale, securitization and guarantee of multifamily loans and securities, and management of multifamily mortgage credit risk and market spread risk. The Capital Markets segment engages in managing mortgage related investment portfolio, treasury function, single family securitization activities and interest rate risk. The company was founded on July 24, 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.