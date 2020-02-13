Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP) on February 11 and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 60.7% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Health Investors, and Healthpeak Properties.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $9.17.

Based on Franklin Street Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $1.37 million.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.