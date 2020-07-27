Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

In a report issued on July 20, John Kim from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 51.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, National Storage Affiliates, and National Health Investors.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.75.

The company has a one-year high of $8.97 and a one-year low of $3.79. Currently, Franklin Street Properties has an average volume of 431.4K.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.