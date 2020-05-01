Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Receives a Sell from BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst John Kim maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kim is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 50.4% success rate. Kim covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as National Health Investors, Investors Real Estate ate, and Healthpeak Properties.

Franklin Street Properties has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $7.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Franklin Street Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $69 million and net profit of $3.65 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $66.58 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 7 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FSP in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.