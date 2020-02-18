Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Craig Kucera from B.Riley FBR reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP), with a price target of $9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Kucera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.4% and a 72.5% success rate. Kucera covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Monmouth Real Estate Investment, and Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Street Properties is a Hold with an average price target of $9.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Franklin Street Properties’ market cap is currently $858.2M and has a P/E ratio of 132.45. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.09.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.