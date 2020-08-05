Franklin Street Properties (FSP) Gets a Sell Rating from BMO Capital

In a report released today, Frank Lee from BMO Capital maintained a Sell rating on Franklin Street Properties (FSP), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Lee is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 66.7% success rate. Lee covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Monmouth Real Estate Investment, American Finance, and Douglas Emmett.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Franklin Street Properties with a $6.75 average price target.

Franklin Street Properties’ market cap is currently $555.7M and has a P/E ratio of 87.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.78.

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through real estate operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development. Franklin Street Properties was founded by George J. Carter in January 1997 and is headquartered in Wakefield, MA.