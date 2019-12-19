Franklin Resources (BEN) Receives a Hold from Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank analyst Brian Bedell maintained a Hold rating on Franklin Resources (BEN) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $26.09, close to its 52-week low of $25.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Bedell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Bedell covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Janus Henderson Group, and Marketaxess Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Franklin Resources with a $24.50 average price target, a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

Based on Franklin Resources’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $304 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $502 million.

Franklin Resources, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.