Franklin Electric Co (FELE) Gets a Buy Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Michael Halloran maintained a Buy rating on Franklin Electric Co (FELE) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $73.46, close to its 52-week high of $77.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Halloran is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 72.3% success rate. Halloran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Altra Industrial Motion, and Generac Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Electric Co is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $82.00.

Franklin Electric Co’s market cap is currently $3.44B and has a P/E ratio of 37.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.02.

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of water and fuel pumping systems. It operates through the following business segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment designs, manufactures, and sells water pumping systems, submersible motors, pumps, electronic controls, and related parts and equipment. The Fueling Systems segment produces and markets fuel pumping, fuel containment, and monitoring and control systems. It also offers pumps, pipe, sumps, fittings, vapor recovery components, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment. The Distribution Segment sells to and provides pre sale support and specifications to the installing contractors. The company was founded by Edward J. Schaefer and T. Wayne Kehoe in 1944 and is headquartered in Fort Wayne, IN.