Franco Nev (FNV) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Josh Wolfson maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV) on February 5 and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $112.95, close to its 52-week high of $114.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 62.3% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $106.24 average price target.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $102 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $31.3 million.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.