Franco Nev (FNV) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released yesterday, Carey MacRury from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of C$195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $146.00.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 68.4% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Golden Star Resources, and Osisko Gold Royalties.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $147.31, a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$195.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $166.11 and a one-year low of $105.62. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 700.3K.

Founded in 2007, Canada-based Franco-Nevada Corp. operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company. It operates through two segments: Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio, with a focus on precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals, as well as energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.