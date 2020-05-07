Franco Nev (FNV): New Buy Recommendation for This Energy Giant

Canaccord Genuity analyst Carey MacRury maintained a Buy rating on Franco Nev (FNV) yesterday and set a price target of C$175.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.45, close to its 52-week high of $146.81.

According to TipRanks.com, MacRury is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 24.5% and a 75.8% success rate. MacRury covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $115.46 average price target, a -19.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $132.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $146.81 and a one-year low of $69.92. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 1.24M.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.