Franco Nev (FNV) Gets a Sell Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matt Murphy maintained a Sell rating on Franco Nev (FNV) on October 19 and set a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $139.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Murphy covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, First Quantum Minerals, and Freeport-McMoRan.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $157.85 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $166.11 and a one-year low of $77.18. Currently, Franco Nev has an average volume of 724.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.