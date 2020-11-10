Franco Nev (FNV) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Josh Wolfson from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $138.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Wolfson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.1% and a 54.7% success rate. Wolfson covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Osisko Gold Royalties, and Kirkland Lake Gold.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Franco Nev with a $152.33 average price target, which is a 6.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 5, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$205.00 price target.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $280 million and net profit of $154 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $102 million.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.