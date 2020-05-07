Franco Nev (FNV) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $143.69, close to its 52-week high of $146.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 76.9% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franco Nev is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $117.43, which is a -17.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $100.00 price target.

Based on Franco Nev’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $258 million and net profit of $113 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $148 million and had a GAAP net loss of $31.3 million.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.