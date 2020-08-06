Franco Nev (FNV) Gets a Hold Rating from Credit Suisse

In a report released yesterday, Fahad Tariq from Credit Suisse maintained a Hold rating on Franco Nev (FNV), with a price target of $130.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $156.13, close to its 52-week high of $166.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Tariq is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 34.2% and a 81.3% success rate. Tariq covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wheaton Precious Metals, Kirkland Lake Gold, and Newmont Mining.

Franco Nev has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $153.81, a -6.2% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$193.00 price target.

Franco Nev’s market cap is currently $30.5B and has a P/E ratio of 169.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 6.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 81 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FNV in relation to earlier this year.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.