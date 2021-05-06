Fox (FOXA) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Mark Zgutowicz from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Hold rating on Fox (FOXA), with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Zgutowicz is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 55.3% and a 75.0% success rate. Zgutowicz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Manhattan Associates, and Criteo SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $41.00 average price target, implying a 10.9% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Needham also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Based on Fox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.09 billion and net profit of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.78 billion and had a net profit of $300 million.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

