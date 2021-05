Fox (FOXA) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Needham analyst Laura Martin assigned a Hold rating to Fox (FOXA) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $36.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as CuriosityStream, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $39.17, representing a 6.0% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Rosenblatt Securities also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $35.00 price target.

Based on Fox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.09 billion and net profit of $224 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.78 billion and had a net profit of $300 million.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

