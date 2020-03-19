Fox (FOXA) Receives a Hold from Barclays

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Hold rating on Fox (FOXA), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.34, close to its 52-week low of $21.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 51.8% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Clear Channel Outdoor, and New York Times.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Hold with an average price target of $39.17.

The company has a one-year high of $40.07 and a one-year low of $21.84. Currently, Fox has an average volume of 4.72M.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations.