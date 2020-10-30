Fox (FOXA) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOXA), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.8% and a 58.6% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Interpublic Group of Companies, and Live Nation Entertainment.

Fox has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.67, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 16, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $31.00 price target.

Fox’s market cap is currently $15.27B and has a P/E ratio of 15.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.33.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.