Fox (FOXA) Receives a Buy from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley analyst Benjamin Swinburne maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOXA) today and set a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $38.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Swinburne is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 65.0% success rate. Swinburne covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Liberty Media Liberty Formula One, Liberty Sirius XM Group, and World Wrestling.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fox with a $36.75 average price target.

Based on Fox’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.78 billion and net profit of $300 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.58 billion and had a net profit of $8 million.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations.