Fox (FOXA) Gets a Buy Rating from RBC Capital

In a report issued on October 16, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fox (FOXA), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $26.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.7% and a 62.5% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, Sirius XM Holdings, and Warner Music Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.14.

Fox’s market cap is currently $16.04B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.60.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News, FOX Business, FS1, FS2, Big Ten Network, FOX Network and FOX Television Stations. It empowers a diverse range of creators to imagine and develops culturally significant content, while building an organization that thrives on creative ideas, operational expertise and strategic thinking. The company was founded on May 3, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.