Four Corners Property (FCPT) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Collin Mings reiterated a Buy rating on Four Corners Property (FCPT) on July 29. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $24.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Mings is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.9% success rate. Mings covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Alpine Income Property Trust Inc, Retail Opportunity Investments, and Spirit Realty Capital.

Four Corners Property has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $28.00, representing an 11.9% upside. In a report issued on July 31, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $29.00 price target.

Four Corners Property’s market cap is currently $1.75B and has a P/E ratio of 22.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.72.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 69 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FCPT in relation to earlier this year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties. The Restaurant Operations segment comprises of Kerrow Restaurant operating business. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mill Valley, CA.