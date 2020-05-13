Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Michael Dahl maintained a Hold rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM) yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.75.

Foundation Building Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.33.

Based on Foundation Building Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $515 million and net profit of $9.38 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $516 million and had a net profit of $18.25 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FBM in relation to earlier this year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.