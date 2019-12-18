Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Receives a Buy from RBC Capital

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.7% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Foundation Building Materials is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.50.

Based on Foundation Building Materials’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $12.71 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $34.78 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 19 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBM in relation to earlier this year.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The company serves as a critical link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair and remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.