Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Matthew Bouley maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM) yesterday and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Bouley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.2% and a 55.1% success rate. Bouley covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Foundation Building Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

The company has a one-year high of $22.14 and a one-year low of $7.99. Currently, Foundation Building Materials has an average volume of 252.3K.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.