Foundation Building Materials (FBM) Gets a Buy Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on Foundation Building Materials (FBM) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Beacon Roofing Supply, Wesco International, and HD Supply Holdings.

Foundation Building Materials has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.00, implying a 13.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 4, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $17.00 price target.

Foundation Building Materials’ market cap is currently $655M and has a P/E ratio of 14.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.02.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard, suspended ceilings systems, metal framing, and complementary products. The firm serves as a link between supplier base and interior contractors who install building products for commercial and residential buildings for both new construction and repair & remodel markets. The company was founded by Ruben D. Mendoza, John Gorey, and Tom Fischbeck in 2011 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, CA.