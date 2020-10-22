Forward Air (FWRD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Forward Air (FWRD). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $62.25.

Forward Air has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $58.00.

Based on Forward Air’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $282 million and net profit of $3.15 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $303 million and had a net profit of $22.33 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FWRD in relation to earlier this year. Last month, Matthew Jewell, an Insider at FWRD sold 3,846 shares for a total of $230,337.

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL, Intermodal, and Pool Distribution. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services. The Intermodal segment provides first and last-mile high value intermodal container drayage services to and from seaports and railheads. The Pool Distribution segment provides in handling and distribution of time sensitive product. The company was founded by Scott M. Niswonger on October 23, 1981 and is headquartered in Greeneville, TN.