Forum Merger III (FIII) Gets a Buy Rating from Colliers Securities

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Forum Merger III (FIII) today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $9.89, close to its 52-week low of $9.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 20.2% and a 49.2% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Vehicle Group, Manitex International, and Alta Equipment Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Forum Merger III with a $18.00 average price target.

Based on Forum Merger III’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $29.26 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $0.

Forum Merger III Corp is a blank check company.