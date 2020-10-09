Forum Energy Tech (FET) Gets a Hold Rating from B.Riley Financial

In a report issued on February 18, Tom Curran from B.Riley Financial maintained a Hold rating on Forum Energy Tech (FET), with a price target of $2.70. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $0.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Curran ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.5% and a 32.8% success rate. Curran covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Independence Contract Drilling, and Liberty Oilfield Services.

Forum Energy Tech has an analyst consensus of Hold.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $2.01 and a one-year low of $0.15. Currently, Forum Energy Tech has an average volume of 3.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of FET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. is a global oilfield products company. It operates through following segments: Drilling & Downhole; Completions; Production; and Corporate. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs and manufactures products; and provides related services to the drilling, energy subsea construction and services markets, and other markets. The Completions segment provides products and services to the well construction, completion, stimulation, and intervention markets. The Production segment designs, manufactures and supplies products and provides related equipment and services for production and infrastructure markets. The Corporate segment covers selling, general, and administrative expenses. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.