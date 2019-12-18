Forty Seven (FTSV) Receives a Buy from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $35.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.0% and a 36.5% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $39.25 average price target, implying a 12.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 5, Credit Suisse also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $21.66 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

Read More on FTSV: