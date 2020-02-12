Forty Seven (FTSV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and H.C. Wainwright gave Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Mizuho Securities. Analyst Mara Goldstein reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.80, close to its 52-week high of $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 37.4% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forty Seven is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $49.44, implying a 9.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 4, Guggenheim also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $54.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.50 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 837.9K.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

