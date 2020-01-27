Forty Seven (FTSV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Mizuho Securities gave Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 40.5% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $48.78 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 17, Oppenheimer also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

Based on Forty Seven’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $15.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $17.21 million.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

