Forty Seven (FTSV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Mizuho Securities gave Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from JonesTrading. Analyst Soumit Roy reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.78, close to its 52-week high of $49.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Roy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.4% and a 44.6% success rate. Roy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Aeglea Biotherapeutics, and Mirati Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forty Seven is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.75, implying a 0.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $49.50 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 778.6K.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

