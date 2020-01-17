Forty Seven (FTSV) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Roth Capital and Mizuho Securities gave Forty Seven (NASDAQ: FTSV) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Mark Breidenbach reiterated a Buy rating on Forty Seven today and set a price target of $60.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.15, close to its 52-week high of $45.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Breidenbach is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.5% and a 45.5% success rate. Breidenbach covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Blood Therapeutics, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Bluebird Bio.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Forty Seven with a $41.75 average price target, a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $45.39 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 733.2K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

Read More on FTSV: