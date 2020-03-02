Forty Seven (FTSV) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Mara Goldstein maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV) today and set a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $58.00, close to its 52-week high of $65.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 33.8% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Forty Seven is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $51.22, representing a -12.2% downside. In a report issued on February 28, JonesTrading also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $65.00 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 955.7K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

Read More on FTSV: