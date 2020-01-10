Forty Seven (FTSV) Gets a Buy Rating from Mizuho Securities

In a report released today, Mara Goldstein from Mizuho Securities maintained a Buy rating on Forty Seven (FTSV), with a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $36.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldstein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.1% and a 36.9% success rate. Goldstein covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Corvus Pharmaceuticals, CytomX Therapeutics, and Fate Therapeutics.

Forty Seven has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $41.75, a 15.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Roth Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.39 and a one-year low of $5.53. Currently, Forty Seven has an average volume of 703.6K.

Forty Seven, Inc. develops therapies that target cancer immune evasion pathways. It develops Hu5F9-G4, a monoclonal antibody against human CD47 that potentially has applications spanning multiple tumor types and treatment modalities.

