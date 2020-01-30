Fortune Brands (FBHS) Gets a Hold Rating from RBC Capital

In a report released today, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS), with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $67.26, close to its 52-week high of $70.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.4% and a 57.1% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Taylor Morrison.

Fortune Brands has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.33, implying a 3.0% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Loop Capital Markets also upgraded the stock to Hold with a $72.00 price target.

Based on Fortune Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.46 billion and net profit of $106 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $85.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FBHS in relation to earlier this year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.