Fortune Brands (FBHS) Gets a Hold Rating from Nomura

In a report released today, Mike Wood from Nomura maintained a Hold rating on Fortune Brands (FBHS), with a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $39.40, close to its 52-week low of $33.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Wood has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -11.9% and a 31.9% success rate. Wood covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Installed Building Products, Mueller Water Products, and Masonite International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fortune Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $55.67, a 48.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 2, Evercore ISI also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $41.00 price target.

Based on Fortune Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.47 billion and net profit of $104 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.42 billion and had a net profit of $85.2 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts. The Plumbing segment involves faucets, accessories, and kitchen sinks. The Doors segment comprises of fiberglass and steel entry door systems. The Security segment offers locks, safety and security devices, and electronic security products manufactured, sourced, and distributed under the Master Lock brand. Its brands include master lock security products, masterbrand cabinets, Moen faucets, Simonton windows, and Therma-Tru entry door systems. The company was founded on June 9, 1988 and is headquartered in Deerfield, IL.