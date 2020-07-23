Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Receives a Hold from National Bank

In a report released yesterday, National Bank from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM), with a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $6.74, close to its 52-week high of $6.83.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $6.40 average price target, a -4.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 16, Laurentian Bank of Canada also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on Fortuna Silver Mines’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $47.54 million and GAAP net loss of $4.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $58.99 million and had a net profit of $2.24 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 23 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSM in relation to earlier this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.