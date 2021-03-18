Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Hold rating on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) on January 14 and set a price target of C$11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $7.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 61.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $8.90 average price target, representing a 23.6% upside. In a report issued on January 20, Laurentian Bank of Canada also downgraded the stock to Hold with a C$10.00 price target.

Fortuna Silver Mines’ market cap is currently $1.38B and has a P/E ratio of 66.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.81.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 37 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FSM in relation to earlier this year.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.