Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) Receives a Buy from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Dalton Baretto maintained a Buy rating on Fortuna Silver Mines (FSM) today and set a price target of C$6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Baretto is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 48.5% success rate. Baretto covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Turquoise Hill Resources, First Quantum Minerals, and Hecla Mining Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Fortuna Silver Mines with a $3.42 average price target, an 8.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $4.59 and a one-year low of $1.47. Currently, Fortuna Silver Mines has an average volume of 3.61M.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc. engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Bateas, Cuzcatlan, Mansfield, and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine. The Cuzcatlan segment handles the San Jose silver-gold mine. The Mansfield segment is the development of the Lindero Gold project. The Corporate segment represents the corporate stewardship. The company was founded by Jorge A. Ganoza Durant, Simon T. P. Ridgway and Mario David Szotlender on September 4, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.